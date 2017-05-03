Here's the biggest lesson Democrats need to learn from Clinton's collapse to win in 2020

Amie Parnes, coauthor of Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, explains what Democrats must learn from Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election if they want to succeed in 2020 and beyond.

Following is a transcript of the video.

I think you have to pick the right candidate for the moment. That was one of the biggest takeaways. There was this rise of populism happening throughout the country and even the world. We saw it with Brexit and even in the French elections now and it’s sort of the year of the outsider and I think that was a major point that when you saw Bernie Sanders and you saw the excitement behind him, and you saw Donald Trump on the other side of the aisle and the excitement behind him, Hillary Clinton seems almost like a mismatched candidate for folks who wanted something new and they had almost, they had seen what Hillary Clinton had done for good and bad and they had made a decision kind of already even before her candidacy and they had kind of framed what they wanted to know about her. So I think that was a problem and I think the Democratic party right now is obviously in a bit of an identity crisis and they’re trying to figure out who is best to lead the party and so that’s kind of playing out and I think when you think you have someone like Bernie Sanders who isn’t even part of the Democratic party, he’s an Independent, and he’s sort of leading the party, that kind of tells you all you need to know.

