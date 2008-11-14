Ailing Giants: Citigroup (C) Sub-$9, GE (GE) At $15

Today feels like one of the quieter days in a while. The market has been trading with in a relatively narrow range, but GE and Citigroup are sticking out like a sore thumb. Citi, which got headlines for breaking $10 yesterday is now struggling to hang on to $9, down about 9% today. And GE, which just last night got somehelp from the FDIC is off another 8%, falling below $15.



