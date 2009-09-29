AIG's Cassano Back In The U.S.

Joe Cassano is back in the U.S. to face questions about the troubled financial products unit he headed at AIG.



Reuters: The former AIG executive closely associated with one of the most sensational collapses in corporate history, recently slipped back into the United States.

Under intensifying investigations by the FBI and other agencies, the 54-year-old Cassano had until recently been living in London.

As we’ve noted, he’s been charged with nothing, but there’s a stream of reports that the former executive could soon be indited for securities fraud or face questions over a civil tax lawsuit.

Cassano’s lawyer, Joseph Warin, tells Reuters his client always intended to return.

“Despite what you have read, Joe owns no house in London. His house is here and it is where he lives. He is not ducking anyone,” said Warin.

Read the whole thing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.