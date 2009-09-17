AIG Board DENIES CEO's Request To Fly Company Jet

Hard talking, in your face, sometimes angry (but sometimes funny too) Robert Benmosche, AIG’s new CEO, saw his request to use the company’s private jet declined.



The move seems at odds with the persona he wants to project- that of a down to earth, hard working, no BS-ing reformer.

According to Bloomberg, Benmosche told AIG’s board he should be allowed personal use of the bailed-out company’s aircraft (to get to his Croatian pad faster?), but the board replied that flights would be limited to business purposes and an exception would require permission from the Treasury Department.

How, the CEO of AIG from all people, has the balls to make such a requirement after the billions of dollars that have been poured down what is basically a blackhole of a company and after the compensation outrage, is beyond comprehension.

Ok, he took a job no one wanted and is at the helm of a company everybody loves to hate, but it doesn’t give him carte blanche to do whatever he wants. Also, the move comes from a guy who justified his Cuomo insult (a criminal who “doesn’t deserve to be in government”) by saying it all came from compassion with AIG employees who had suffered so much. Time to show real compassion Bob. Fly commercial, like the rest of us.

Image: New York Post

