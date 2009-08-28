AIG Up An Insane Amount Again

Even as stocks as a whole are down today, the “casino stocks” like AIG (AIG), Fannie Mae (FNM) and Freddie Mac (FRE) are up once again. Nobody knows what’s going on, really. It’s all rumour and speculation.



AIG in particular is up an insane amount, gaining about 30%, on no particular news. There’s some news about regluators approving the pay package of the new CEO, but, um… seriously?

