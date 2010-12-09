Treasury To Sell $10 Billion In AIG Shares, Company To Recapitalize

$10 to $15 billion in shares of AIG are going to be sold by the Treasury in H1 2011, according to Reuters.



The announcement comes at the same time it was announced that AIG will repay the New York Fed for its credit facility.

The company will also have the ability to raise $3 to $7 billion in a separate primary offering in 2011, according to its 8K.

AIG’s stock was heading lower as the day closed, and shares were halted in after hours trading.

