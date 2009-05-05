AIG Supposedly Done Needing Money

Cool, now it’s time for us to get our $150 or $180 billion back.



Word is that AIG (AIG) won’t need any more money… at least this quarter. You don’t have to be too paranoid to think that the leak is coming from government sources, eager to boost confidence and counterbalance any negativity that may arise on Thursday when the stress tests results are leaked.

Already we’re getting emails from people who think the only reason AIG isn’t hemorhagging more cash is due to the mark-to-market rule change. Who knows.

The company, which lost a record $61.9 billion in a previous quarter is expected to post better-than-expected results this time. No idea what that means.

We can only hope the black hole is closing up for good.

