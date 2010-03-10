Market Dogs Like AIG And Fannie Mae Go Nuts

Right around 1:00 PM EST, volume on AIG soared and the stock has shot up 12% to $32.94 a share. So far there’s no breaking news or particular cause for the sudden spike but we’ll keep our eyes peeled.



But that’s not all: Fannie Mae (FNM) shares are up nearly 15% to $1.16 a share while its pal Freddie Mac (FRE) soars 17% to $1.39 a share. No catalysts for these two stocks either. Very odd.

Below, a chart of the insane AIG volume.

Photo: thinkorswim

