AIG Shares Jump 20% On Generic CEO Puffery

AIG (AIG) shares were up over 20% today after the company’s new CEO Robert Benmosche said that he expects to pay back the government, won’t sell assets for less than fair value, and hopes to “do something for shareholders as well.”



Are investores getting ahead of themselves? Really, what else could he have said? That he wouldn’t pay back the government, might sell assets too cheap, and there would likely be nothing left over for shareholders?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.