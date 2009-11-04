AIG Shares Skyrocket As rumours Of Government Pullback Float

Shares of AIG are up almost five per cent this morning, even while the broader indexes and many financial stocks are down. So what’s going on?



There is chatter running between trading desks that the government is preparing to announce a plan to reduce its stake in AIG on very favourable terms. The whispers we’ve heard about this have been rather vague. But it does seem like the market is reading this as a positive for the company.

As always, please exercise extreme caution when taking any action based on unsourced and unsubstantiated rumours.

