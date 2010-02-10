AIG Sends Out Special Emergency Phone Number For Employees To Call During The Blizzard

AIG might close their New York office tomorrow.



AIG just sent out a “snow alert” asking employees to call a special phone number in the morning to see if their NY offices will be open tomorrow.

What a tease!

Workers will have to wait until the morning to call a special phone number to see if they have to come in to the office.

Morgan Stanley apparently sent around an email saying work is on… for now, but that was earlier in the day so things might have changed.

Hopefully that number has good news tomorrow morning!

See how other firms are preparing for The Snow Storm.

