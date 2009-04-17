AIG Dismisses Talk Over Ed Liddy's Goldman Shares

It looks like the story of Ed Liddy’s $3 million in Goldman Sachs (GS) stock is only picking up steam.



The news first came to light last week, when it was reported by TIm Carney (brother of our John Carney). Yesterday, Representative Elijah Cummings slammed the AIG CEO over it and called for his resignation.

And now the NYT has picked up on it, although oddly it doesn’t mention the source of the original reporting or even the Elijah Cummings angle.

But they did get a reaction from AIG, which says that Liddy’s $3 million Goldman stock was just a small fraction of his net worth (lines like that always go over well).

Spokeswoman Christina Pretto added: “A.I.G. is a large institution that engages in standard commercial activity with companies all over the world… These activities are handled in the normal, day-to-day course of business and rarely, if ever, rise to the level of the C.E.O.”

