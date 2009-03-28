AIG Risk Management Is A Joke--Former Employee

AIG’s risk management is laughable, according to a former employee. Bob Lewis, who remains the head of the Enterprise Risk Management unit, is described as a narcisst with little understanding of much of AIG’s business by the insider.



“I worked for his division and within months I realised this place, Enterprize Risk Management, is simply a joke,” the insider says. “[Bob Lewis] happens to be a person who is in love with himself, pretending to know things whose inner workings he cannot even imagine. On top of this he promotes only not just mediocrities but people who are solidly inept.”

AIG hasn’t responded to our inquiries about risk management for two days now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.