AIG Protesters Fear Backlash, Won't Heckle Execs At Their Homes

Ed note: Our embed Rhys Southan is on the AIG protest bus. Dispatches and pictures will come throughout the day.



The AIG protest bus left from Brooklyn this morning, but it seems the Connecticut Working Families party has scaled back on its plan to heckle AIG execs at their homes. At least that’s the word from the New York chapter of the left-wing party.

The protestors feared that confronting AIG bonus recipients at their homes would spur a backlash and be self-defeating. According to people from the New York chapter, this is common behaviour from the Connecticut wing, which tends to talk big but stand down.

Nonetheless, the protest bus continues towards AIGFP.

More updates and pictures later on.

