AIG May Boost Salaries For Top Paid Executives

Fresh off of another round on eye-popping losses and hints that it may need more taxpayer funds, AIG is preparing to boost the salaries of some of its highest paid executives.



Bloomberg’s Margaret Brennan broke the news that Ken Feinberg, the Obama adminsitration’s Pay Czar, may allow AIG to raise the compensation levels for some of its executives.

Yesterday AIG revealed that it had reached a deal to sell its Asia insurance business to the UK’s Prudential PLC. It has been struggling for months to close a smaller deal to sell its PineBridge asset management unit.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.