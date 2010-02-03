AIG Is Paying Out $100 Million In Taxpayer-Funded Bonuses To Financial Products Division Employees Tomorrow

Cut the outrage.



Washington Post:

American International Group plans Wednesday to pay another round of employee bonuses worth about $100 million, said several people familiar with the matter, a year after similar payments at the bailed-out insurance giant infuriated many Americans and inflamed Washington.

This week’s payments will go only to employees at the company’s Financial Products division who agreed recently to accept between 10 and 20 per cent less money than AIG had initially promised them years ago. In return, they are receiving their payments more than a month ahead of schedule.

