AIG In Talks For MORE Government Cash

Gee, how many times have we used that headline. AIG wants more cash again (again, again). We’ve lost track of the number of times they’ve come back to the trough for more help, but we doubt this will be the last.



CNBC’s David Faber says the insurance “giant” is set to report a $60 billion(!) loss next week, which could trigger a new round of downgrades, yadda yadda, etc.

