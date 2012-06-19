A Letter From Inside AIG: "The Entire US System Is Committing Suicide"

Below is a letter purporting to be from en employee at AIG’s Financial Products business. It was titled “A View From Inside Banque AIG.” We haven’t been able to independently confirm that it is genuine but there is nothing in the letter to make us feel otherwise. It’s a great look at what it feels like to be inside the embattled financial cripple.



Dear Family, Friends and Colleagues,

As most of you know I work at AIG, specifically in the division known

as Financial Products which is often cited as the “root of the

problem” at AIG. It seems to me that given the media circus, political

hypocrisy and witch-hunting going on in the US right now, I should try

to set a few facts out and make a few points that, while they are

appearing in the press, are being drowned out in the populist frenzy.

First of all, what happened at AIG? AIG has been destroyed by a

systemic failure of management that started when Hank Greenberg was

booted out. I have facts that prove that had Greenberg not been

removed, AIG would be in fine form today, but he does need to accept

the blame for the weak overall structure of the place. Now what I mean

by systemic failure is this: while it is true that AIG FP lost a

fantastical amount of money, something like 45 billion dollars, other

units at AIG, namely AIGGIC in its securities lending activity has

lost even more. It is misleading and an intentional distortion of the

facts by AIG and the treasury to pin this solely on FP, much as FP

does richly deserve blame. The real issue is that AIG management was

absent from FP, they left it to be run as the personal royal estate of

Joe Cassano, entrusting him with risk management, deal making, and all

compensation decisions with no recourse by the employees to AIG

management nor any oversight by AIG management. By the way, the head

of Risk Control for the whole of AIG, Bob Lewis, is still working in

that role today.

Even worse than this is that the failure of AIG is part of a systemic

failure of the anglo-saxon financial world. If AIG alone had failed,

then the lessons to be learned would be at AIG alone. However, as

clearly as AIG itself is a case study in corporate governance failures

that I hope will be taught to the future class of sheep/managers at

Harvard Business School, the real failures in the US and UK banking

systems stem from an extremist belief in the free market. How else to

explain the simultaneous failures of virtually every large US and UK

bank? And the blame for this lies squarely in the corrupt circles of

US politico-business classes. Joe Cassano used to extort contributions

from his employees for Chris Dodd, the very man now leading the charge

against the employees of FP. Basically at the heart of the US

democratic system is the fundamental issue that those with money can

influence those with power and that usually their interests are

narrow, short term and take no account of the country at large.

Personally I hate this system, I fear for the future of America and

the world and I and many of my colleagues strongly supported

candidates of change like Obama because we could see something was

amiss. I will tell you though, what was amiss was not that a bunch of

hard working, highly motivated and intelligent individuals working in

finance got paid a lot, what was amiss was that the wider culture led

by people like W Bush and Dick Fuld and Jimmy Cayne set and reinforced

the example that money was the ultimate arbiter of goodness and

rightness and that people who stuck to their traditional values and

actually cared about the institutions they worked in and refused to do

crappy business that would blow up their banks were sidelined and

underpaid and made to feel like fools for “not getting it”. My team

contained a Slovak physicist who in act of great courage and wisdom,

defected from the eastern block during the cold war. A French civil

engineer who would like to build bridges but couldn’t resist the lucre

of finance. A Russian-Jewish immigrant who has worked his way up from

busboy in a brooklyn diner to key member of the the commodities

business and an indian graduate of IIT who fixes his own broken

electronics gear on his desk at work.. These people are not corrupt.

They have earned their success. Their stories are even testament to

the simple fact that anyone could come get a job in finance and

succeed. If anything, the tragedy is that so many talented people

worked in finance when they and society would have been better off

with their efforts focussed else where.

I and most of colleagues at FP are in that group. Last year, amidst

the greatest financial crisis in a long time and the crumbling of AIG,

the businesses I ran made tens of millions of profit eve after

deducting losses taken when we had to pay others to take over our

books of business after AIG failed. In my career I have probably made

something like a billion dollars for the banks I worked for (Bear

Stearns and AIG) and doing this required all my intelligence, energy

and hours. I have spent over 15 years waking up at 5am and coming home

late at night , playing by the rules, making thought-through, ethical

and conscientious decisions in the framework of an industry that has

existed for thousands of years and currently employs hundreds of

thousands of people in the major financial centres. None of What I did

was illegal, none of what I did was unethical, none of what I did

keeps me up at night. I will happily stand in front of congress and

justify every deal, every mark, every decision I made. And most of the

employees at FP, many of whom I count as friends and honorable people,

will happily do the same. I can also tell you that for my profits I

have earned less than Joe Cassano earns in interest every year on what

he was paid for producing world record losses. Joe Cassano has not

been asked to return a penny of his 280 million dollars.

What is happening in the US political system today is a travesty of

fairness, basic rights and transparency. Where was this congressional

outrage and mob-baiting over abu-ghraib, guantanomo, the failing

educational system, the failing health care system, the incredible

inequality of opportunity and outcome in the US, the illegal war in

iraq and I’m sure this list can go on? This outrage is manufactured by

the very politicians, Barney Frank, Chris Dodd, Andrew Cuomo and

others who supervised the system, who took it’s fruits as campaign

contributions, to hide their own far greater culpability in the

creation of the mess we are in. The crisis is systemic and the leaders

of the system are trying to blame it on 10 guys in connecticut.

Please, you should feel insulted to your core that the US political

establishment tries to lie to you again.

I am not shocked. I am an observer of US foreign policy. I see how the

US corrupts, betrays, its principles lies, mis-names its deeds and

turns on its allies all over the world all day every day. That this

rot and corruption are now being evidenced domestically in the form of

a McCarthy like witch-hunt of “bankers” is much less shocking than

that they would kill a million Iraqi’s and then declare victory for

democracy. I am not shocked that in a country where only 30% of the

population can name the three branches of government (but 70% can name

an America Idol judge) that it does not seem important that congress

is trying to pass ex-post-facto taxes or secure bills of attainder.

It flows naturally that the vitiation of contract law doesn’t seem

worthy of remark. THE ENTIRE US SYSTEM IS COMMITTING SUICIDE. And why?

Because congressman only really care about the next election and care

nothing about the long term. The same crappy incentive scheme that has

destroyed finance is destroying the US government. The real leaders

are being mocked for their stands on principle. Today it is not god

bless america, it is god help america.

Now on the specific case of the AIG bonuses, let me spread a little

fact:

1) On October 22nd 2008 (one month after bailout) Andrew Cuomo

reaffirmed our right to payments under the retention plan.

2) On October 9th Bill Dooley, the head of financial services at AIG,

restated that the treasury and AIG were committed to payments under

the ERP.

3) AIG reduced the value of our deferred compensation to zero,

effectively cutting the value of the contracts under the ERP by about

30-50% depending on the amount due to each employee.

4) AIG wiped out the value of our previously earned deferred

compensation, costing me, for example, about half my saving and many

others in the company the same.

5) At no time did AIG ask to renegotiate the contracts or plead

extenuating circumstances. Many of us would have worked for much less

or for nothing just to clean things up.

6) AIG prepaid 30% of the ERP amount in December with their hearty

thanks for a job well done. The treasury knew of and had to approve

this.

Is it really fair of them to try to renegotiate after we have

performed on our half of the contract? It would have been fair in

september during the bailout, or in october. Those were extraordinary

circumstances. But is it fair of them to come to us after the end of

the contract and then ask for the money back after many of us have

made personal and professional sacrifices based on these contracts? I,

along with many of my colleagues, have expressed a willingness to give

the money to charity. But under no circumstances will we accept that

we did not earn the money. Is it fair or criminal that Cuomo would

threaten us with the release of our names if we don’t return the

money? That is blackmail. It is a crime of the most despical nature.

Hopefully Cuomo will meet the destiny of the last New York Attorney

General to mess with AIG, Spitzer.

Lastly, let me say one thing on the matter of the practicality of

running AIG FP with out us. AIG FP is the nexus of thousands of

contracts of incredible complexity. These are managed in purpose built

systems using carefully crafted procedures. If all of us leave, who

will maintain the systems for which there are no manuals? Who will

know how to operate the technological machinery that is totally

purpose built in house? Who will have the relationship with the

relevant client with whom we have to negotiate as we unwind their

contracts? True one or two or 10 of us could be replaced (although

after the current furor they would would want to paid a lot and in

advance and with a letter from the president and the treasury and the

supreme court that they can keep their pay) but if we all leave? Even

a hijacker has enough sense not to shoot the pilot unless he can fly.

Mr Frank, Mr Dodd and Mr Cuomo, can any of you run AIG FP?

I didn’t think so.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.