AIG Exec Who Wrote "I Quit" Letter Hasn't Actually Quit Yet

Remember that dramatic op-ed in the New York Times that appeared a few weeks ago, in which AIG (AIG) executive Jake DeSantis publicly aired his grievances with CEO Ed Liddy?



It was called, “Dear AIG, I Quit” and it succeeded in convincing at least a few people that the bonus issue wasn’t so cut and dry.

Anyway, it turns out he hasn’t actually quit yet. WSJ says he remains on the job short term, finishing up a commitment. He may be leaving sooner than he otherwise would have, but it’s still not quite “take this job and shove it.”

Meanwhile, the current head of AIGFP Gerry Pasciucco says a total of 20 employees quit over the controversy, and that the bonus backlash had slowed down the process of de-risking the unit — probably costing the taxpayer money. Still, the portfolio should be wound down by the end of the year.

