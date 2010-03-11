AIG Continues To Shoot Skyward, Fannie And Freddie Still Soaring

No doubt the government continues to smile as its investments in AIG (AIG), Fannie (FNM), and Freddie (FRE) become more valuable.

After posting double-digit gains yesterday, AIG (AIG) is back on a roll today, currently up 5.4% at $34.55 a share.

Fannie Mae (FNM) is also climbing but those gains are slowly being erased. It’s currently at $1.09 a share, up 2.8%. Freddie Mac (FRE) is up 0.8% at $1.29 a share.



And even Citigroup (C) is up 3.4% today, currently at $3.96 a share.

Photo: thinkorswim

