AIG Continues To Shoot Skyward, Fannie And Freddie Still Soaring

Vince Veneziani

No doubt the government continues to smile as its investments in AIG (AIG), Fannie (FNM), and Freddie (FRE) become more valuable.

After posting double-digit gains yesterday, AIG (AIG) is back on a roll today, currently up 5.4% at $34.55 a share.

Fannie Mae (FNM) is also climbing but those gains are slowly being erased. It’s currently at $1.09 a share, up 2.8%. Freddie Mac (FRE) is up 0.8% at $1.29 a share.

And even Citigroup (C) is up 3.4% today, currently at $3.96 a share.

Photo: thinkorswim

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.