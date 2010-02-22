Will AIG Force The US To Bail Out Greece?

AIG is the newest name to be linked with Greece as the bailed out insurer has emerged as a source of CDS on the troubled state.



Two reports this weekend, both based on a German newspaper article, cited the U.S. government owned firm as a key supplier of CDS on Greek debt.

This could pull the U.S. into the Greek bailout as a means of protecting these firm’s assets.

(via Edward Harrison at Credit Writedowns)

