Will AIG Force The US To Bail Out Greece?

Gregory White
greece strike

AIG is the newest name to be linked with Greece as the bailed out insurer has emerged as a source of CDS on the troubled state.

Two reports this weekend, both based on a German newspaper article, cited the U.S. government owned firm as a key supplier of CDS on Greek debt.

This could pull the U.S. into the Greek bailout as a means of protecting these firm’s assets.

(via Edward Harrison at Credit Writedowns)

