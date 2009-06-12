AIG Collapse Eliminates Long Running Champion From Corporate Challenge

Karl Dusen is an AIG analyst who is probably better known for his accomplishments running foot races. He took first place in the JP Morgan Chase Corporate Challenge charity race, which is run in 12 cities over five continents each year, in 2006, 2007 and again in 2008.

This year, however, he didn’t run. AIG, still on life support from the government and stung by accusations that it was misusing taxpayer funds for bonuses and corporate boondoggles, didn’t sponsor anyone with the race.

This year’s winner was his friend, JP Morgan commodities group analyst Sean Swift. (No, really. His name is Swift. That’s a picture of him winning right there.) Bloomberg reports that Swift sent a text message to Dusen after the race.

“Thanks for not running this year,” Swift wrote. “Maybe now I’ll get a bonus.”

Swift’s winning time over the 3.5-mile course was 17:45, just a head of David Sorensen of D.E. Shaw & Co, who crossed the finish line at 17:48. Swift was a cross country/track & field captain his senior year at Lehigh University.

AIG has apparently shut down the company softball team and the basketball team.

But don’t worry. Dusen’s running days aren’t over. Bloomberg reports that he plans to compete in the New York Road Runners club championship and the New York City half marathon in August. His longer-term goal is a spot on the U.S. Olympic team during trials held in 2011.

