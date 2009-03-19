AIG Chief Testifies To Congress

Edward Liddy, the chief of AIG, will be delivering this testimony to Congress today. It runs 53 pages. We read it–well, we skimmed it–so you don’t have to. The highlights:
- “Mistakes were made at A.I.G. on a scale few could have every imagined possible.”
- Hey! I just got here six months ago. Don’t blame me.
- Americans have a right to be angry.
- On paying bonuses, he says that he found some of them “distasteful.”
