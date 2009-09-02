AIG CEO Apologizes To Cuomo

Just don’t push Robert Benmosche, the new CEO of AIG (good luck on that one) too far. Yes, he went a bit far calling Cuomo a criminal who “doesn’t deserve to be in government,” but give the guy a break.



He just took a job that pretty much no one wanted, (although, side note, his predecessor Edward Liddy said in June when he announced he was stepping down that his position was “the most intellectually stimulating job in America,” involving “the largest restructuring probably ever done by any corporation.” Ok, so why did you quit?) and his comments came from compassion and the traumatic memory of that “very dark period for AIG and its employees.”

And now he is even apologizing for it. Talking to Reuters from his Adriatic Croatian pad, Benmosche tried to make amends

From Reuters: “You can characterise me as a goon or you can characterise me as somebody who is attempting to deal with a complex issue of a very demoralized employee force and said those things to them in confidence to reassure them that they no longer have to be afraid that they are going to be attacked again.”

So yeah ok, he did say that the worst thing that will ever happen to Cuomo is “when he and I meet in the room and I close the door,” but to Benmosche’s credit, he did warn everyone before coming on bard that the job required an aggressive person.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.