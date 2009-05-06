AIG Bonuses Four Times Higher Than Originally Disclosed: $454 Million

The AIG bonus pool for last year has grown to nearly half a billion dollars, four times larger than the company disclosed in March, Politico reports.



From Politico:

In a response to detailed questions from Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the company has offered a third assessment of exactly how much it paid out in bonuses last year.

And the new number, offered in a document submitted to Cummings on May 1, is the highest figure the company has disclosed to date.

AIG now says it paid out more than $454 million in bonuses to its employees for work performed in 2008.

That is nearly four times more than the company revealed in late March when asked by POLITICO to detail its total bonus payments. At that time, AIG spokesman Nick Ashooh said the firm paid about $120 million in 2008 bonuses to a pool of more than 6,000 employees.

This is in addition to the $165 million AIG paid pursuant to retention contracts it had with employees of the division Financial Products unit.

