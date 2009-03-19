AIG Bonus Winners--Revealed!

AIG may not want to reveal the names of its biggest bonus recepients in the Financial Products group, but it was really only a matter of time before the names came out. The New York post revealed three names this morning–James Haas, Douglas Poling, and Jonathan Liebergall. All three declined to talk, of course.



“Jackpot” Jimmy Haas (as the post calls him) is an executive VP and the co-leader of North American marketing at AIG-FP. We emailed him two days ago but did not receive any word back from him.

Here’s a portion of the Post’s photo of Haas, which they got by driving up to Connecticut and walking up his driveway. CLICK HERE FOR A LARGER VERSION AT THE POST>>

