AIG Blocks Government's Financial Stability Website!

Yael Bizouati, John Carney
AIG TARP

AIG’s computer network blocks employees from accesssing the governement’s financialstability.gov site, according to a person at AIG. The site explains and tracks TARP and other financial bailout programs.

According to AIG’s network, FinancialStability.Gov is a  “malicious website”

Sounds like those guys are still taking the bonus backlash personally.

