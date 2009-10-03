AIG Blocks Government's Financial Stability Website!

AIG’s computer network blocks employees from accesssing the governement’s financialstability.gov site, according to a person at AIG. The site explains and tracks TARP and other financial bailout programs.



According to AIG’s network, FinancialStability.Gov is a “malicious website”

Sounds like those guys are still taking the bonus backlash personally.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.