REVEALED: The Cringeworthy Video Of An AIG Exec Rapping At A Party About Bailouts

In August, the Daily News reported that AIG execs rapped about their crumby post-bailout lives at a holiday party two years ago. David Corn at Mother Jones (of 47% Mitt Romney video fame) has obtained a video of the performance. The video was from 2010.



Just in time too. The Treasury just announced that it was selling the last of its stake in AIG, so everyone is talking about the insurer right now.

The rap is supposed to be set to Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State Of Mind’, though that’s tough to hear, and it tells us what we already know about AIG — the company did not enjoy the scrutiny of being under the government’s thumb. Aside from that, though, life being bailed out doesn’t sound so bad.

The rapper is reportedly Robert Gifford, president and CEO of AIG Global Real Estate. He oversees $8.4 billion in assets. AIG has declined to comment on video.

You can read the lyrics to the rap (as circulated by AIG) here. Some gems include:

“I was hanging out all comfy, at my crib in bed. Now I have endless meetings with…the Fed.”

“Check out my threads, dawg, I’m Gucci, my junk real good. Check out my bling-bling, so iced out, so Hollywood.”

“Gonna fly to Europe gonna hang out with Reid. His peeps sound so funny sound like they be smoking weed.”

“I bleed AIG blue but I ain’t no Crip though. But I got my posse walkin’ down the hall, yo.”

Watch the video below (if you can stand it):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

