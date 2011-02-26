AIG Appoints New Head Of IR

AIG has appointed Elizabeth Werner as its new head of IR as the insurance giant seeks to strengthen its relationship with the investment community.

Prior to joining AIG, Werner was a director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she focused on insurance stocks and REITs. She will report to Brian Schreiber, AIG’s executive vice president of treasury and capital markets, in her new role.

‘Liz Werner’s career in senior investor relations and analytical positions involving insurance and financial services companies has ideally positioned her to join AIG at a time when working with senior management on strategic issues and re-engaging with large institutional investors is of critical importance,’ comments Schreiber in a press release.

Werner has also worked at National Financial Partners as a senior vice president of IR and strategic marketing, at Sandler O’Neill as a senior equity research analyst covering the insurance sector, and at Goldman Sachs, where she was the lead equity analyst covering insurance stocks.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Delaware, and an MBA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

The new appointment is made at a time when AIG is undergoing an extensive restructuring program. AIG Financial Products, which is held largely responsible for causing the company’s meltdown in 2008, is being wound down. AIG has also been divesting assets to repay debt.



