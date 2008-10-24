AIG: About That Bailout, We Might Need Some More Money

It seems the $85 billion bailout the government extended to AIG simply wasn’t enough. Even after the firm decided to stop going on luxury retreats and froze bonus payments.





Bloomberg News via NY Times: The American International Group has used $90.3 billion of a government credit line since it was bailed out last month, an amount that exceeds the size of the original loan meant to save the company.

A.I.G. may need more than the $122.8 billion now available, its chief executive, Edward M. Liddy, said late Wednesday. A.I.G.’s latest balance was disclosed on Thursday and is up from $82.9 billion a week ago.

See also: AIG To Cramer—STFU

Cramer To AIG Employees—I’m Sorry

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.