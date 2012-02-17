A UK MP Is Being Investigated For Attending A Nazi-Themed Stag Party In France

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

French prosecutors have begun a criminal investigation into a Nazi-themed stag party attended by UK Conservative MP Aidan Burley, The Daily Mail reports.Burley, 33, was caught on film at the party, held at an Alpine ski resort’s restaurant last December, where the groom-to-be wore an SS uniform and guests chanted “Hitler, Hitler”. One guest sitting beside Burley was filmed raising a toast to “the ideology of the Third Reich”.



The Daily Mail has video of the party here >

The MP, along with the 12 other guests, could be summoned to France to face charges of defending war crimes or crimes against humanity and inciting racial hatred, punishable by six months in prison and a large fine. Under French law it is a crime to wear a Nazi uniform in public unless required for a film, a play or a historical exhibition.

A preliminary probe was launched in December after complaints from both the restaurant’s manager and an anti-racism group, but the investigation was only just launched because the local prosecutor was gathering enough evidence, according to AFP.

Burley was sacked from his post as a parliamentary private secretary to Transport Secretary Justine Greening after photos and video from the party emerged in the media.

Burley has apologized for his “crass and insensitive” behaviour and the “terrible offence” he caused.

He has denied taking part in toasts to the Third Reich, and refused to answer claims that he personally hired the SS uniform for the stag night.

Burley has just not been able to catch a break in the last few weeks. He was previously spotted sending text messages during a talk from a Holocaust survivor at a visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Various members of parliament have called on Prime Minister David Cameron to withdraw the Conservative whip from Burley, The Independent reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.