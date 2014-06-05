10 Brilliant New Architecture Projects From Around The World

Matt Tinder/AIA Communications Ground Cafe at Yale University

The American Institute of Architects has just announced the 10 winners of its 11th annual Small Project Awards Program.

The program finds the most innovative small-project designs around the world, focusing on “eco-friendly, tech-savvy and out-of-the-box designs.”

This year’s winners range from a tiny home in Wisconsin to a cafe at Yale University.

AIA divided submissions into four different categories: buildings that cost less than $US150,000 and $US1.5 million to construct, buildings smaller than than 5,000 square feet, and “unbuilt,” which are theoretical or visionary.

Eligible architects must be licensed in the U.S., but their buildings can be anywhere.

The jury included five members of AIA who also work in architecture firms.

