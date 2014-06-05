10 Brilliant New Architecture Projects From Around The World

The American Institute of Architects has just announced the 10 winners of its 11th annual Small Project Awards Program.
The program finds the most innovative small-project designs around the world, focusing on “eco-friendly, tech-savvy and out-of-the-box designs.”
This year’s winners range from a tiny home in Wisconsin to a cafe at Yale University.
AIA divided submissions into four different categories: buildings that cost less than $US150,000 and $US1.5 million to construct, buildings smaller than than 5,000 square feet, and “unbuilt,” which are theoretical or visionary.
Eligible architects must be licensed in the U.S., but their buildings can be anywhere.
The jury included five members of AIA who also work in architecture firms.
The design of this three-bedroom vacation home on Big Sur's south coast is 'embedded' among the landscape with a vegetated roof and views of the 250-foot drop to the Pacific Ocean.
This small home occupies a suburban infill and is designed to take in the views of Wisconsin the sky and the cliff's foliage.
This energy-efficient, one bedroom, 850-square-foot house is located on an agricultural property that has incredible views of the surrounding countryside.
This home's 'skin' is made from a ventilated rain screen system. Depending on the angle and the time of the day, the fins create a constantly changing surface.
The architects completely redesigned this San Fran home by flipping its facade, remodeling the back of the house as the front with a custom-built glass wall.
The architect used paper-covered hangers as a backdrop to manipulate pattern, light, and shadow for a fashion show.
Made from 53,780 recycled plastic bottles, this installation on Governors Island was built to be a 'place to dream in the city of dreams.'
The Pure Tension Pavilion is made from a lightweight 'membrane' structure and doubles as a portable charging station. The entire thing can fit in your trunk, and can completely charge a Volvo V60 hybrid/electric car in 12 hours.
This light sculpture sits on top the staircase of the Museum of the City of New York. As visitors move between floors, they see radiating patterns made from the circular lights.
The new Ground cafe at Yale's Marcel Breuer-designed Becton School of Engineering and Applied Sciences ('SEAS'), is meant to encourage social interactions between faculty and students of the engineering school, as well as members of other departments in the university.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.