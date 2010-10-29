AIG's Asian IPO Just Got Shanghaied By The Two Girlfriends Of Billionaire Tycoon Joseph Lau Luen*

Chan Ho-wan and Yvonne Lui Lai-Kwan *

Photo: The Standard

UPDATE: This article originally named the wrong Chinese tycoon. These are the girlfriends of Joseph Lau Luen-hung. AIG’s Asian subsidiary, AIA, begins trading tomorrow after a US$17.8 billion initial public offering.



The massive IPO was Hong Kong’s biggest ever, and it may be the third biggest ever worldwide if AIA exercises an option to increase the offering to $20.5 billion.

The bizarre thing here is that nearly 100% of the retail shares were bought by the two beautiful girlfriends of Hong Kong property tycoon Joseph Lau Luen-hung, according to The Standard.

Yvonne Lui Lai-Kwan (right*) is a former Miss Hong Kong pageant semi-finalist who gave birth to Lau’s daughter in 2003.

Chan Ho-wan (left*) is a former assistant who was impregnated by Lau, while he was in a relationship with Lui, and gave birth to his son in 2008.

Apparently Lau still loves both girlfriends, as everyone in Hong Kong suspects he gave them each US$722 million to buy a combined US$1.44 billion at just the right time.

Don’t miss: Meet 19-Year-Old Yingzi, China’s Most Obnoxious Real Estate Mogul

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.