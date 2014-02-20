VIDEO: Here's The Moment A Painter Smashed A $US1 Million Vase By Ai Weiwei

Yesterday, Dominican painter Maximo Caminero smashed a vase created by renowned Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, in an act some called vandalism but others deemed…more art, and even an homage.

Weiwei said he was slightly peeved — appraisers valued the work at $US1 million. Caminero later said he regretted the act. “I didn’t know that it was that amount,” he said. “I feel so sorry about it, for sure.”

The video, which just surfaced from a group called CC Productions of Miami, is no less jarring:

