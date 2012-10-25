Chinese Dissident Artist Ai Weiwei Releases Gangnam Style Parody

Ai Weiwei, the recently jailed Chinese artist, has today released his parody of South Korean pop hit “Gangnam Style”.



The video appears pretty low budget — the song hasn’t been re-recorded and the video mostly features Ai and his team dancing around — but the message behind the song is pretty interesting.

Chinese state media had recently been hand-wringing about the number of Chinese copies of Gangnam Style, wondering if the country truly had what it took to actually create its own worldwide hits. Of course, many observers have noted that a lot of Ai’s own art often relies on references to other artworks, yet he is probably China’s best known artists.



WATCH:



