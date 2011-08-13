"There's No Difference Between The Country We Are In Now And The Time Of The Cultural Revolution"

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Shocking details from the incarceration of Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei were revealed by an inside source this week to Reuters.During 81 days in secret detention, the artist was interrogated 51 times and suffered “immense psychological pressure.” During this time police admitted that his arrest was a sham:



Police officers told Ai “you criticised the government, so we are going to let all society know that you’re an obscene person, you evaded taxes, you have two wives, we want to shame you. We’ll not use politics to deal with you,” the source said.

The source said Ai told them “no one is going to believe you,” but officers told him “everyone will believe us, tax evasion is a very serious crime in many countries.”

“What you’re doing is illegal,” Ai told police officers at one point, according to the source. “They said: ‘Do you know before Liu Shaoqi died, he was holding the constitution…

The source said: “Talk about illegality, there’s no difference between the country that we are in now and the time of the Cultural Revolution.”

See 18 Facts That Will Blow Your Mind About China >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.