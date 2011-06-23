Check Out Revolutionary Artwork From Ai Weiwei, The Guy China Has Under House Arrest

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei was arrested and sent to jail in Beijing back in April for tax evasion. After being released from prison last night, Ai is now under house arrest.The celebrated Chinese artist is known for provocative installations. He also co-designed the Bird’s Nest Stadium for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.



A near-nude self portrait of him titled 草泥马挡中央 (“grass mud horse covering the middle”) sounds almost the same in Chinese as 肏你妈党中央, “Fuck your mother, the Communist party central committee.”

Personally Ai is a vocal critic of against the Chinese government and communist regime.

