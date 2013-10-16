An Italian Man Has Spent The Last 40 Years Building This Amusement Park By Hand [PHOTOS]

Madeline Stone
Ai Pioppi roller coasterOriol Ferrer Mesia

A new
documentary called “Ai Pioppi”tells the story of Bruno, an Italian restaurant owner who has built an entire amusement park by hand over the past 40 years. Since first learning to weld in the 1960s, he has constructed an assortment of swings, slides, seesaws, and roller coasters in an ethereal clearing in the middle of the woods.

The amusement park, located near the northern Italy city of Treviso, is meant to bring in customers to Bruno’s family restaurant. The park’s distinct other-worldly feel has drawn plenty of visitors, becoming a tourist attraction in its own right.

In the video, Bruno explains his creative process: “A branch falls, a leaf floats down, a bird flies by, a stone rolls. And I say to myself, ‘Maybe I can use this movement.’ That’s how my ideas are born.”

The 11-minute documentary, written by Luiz Romero and released by Fabrica, shows Bruno welding in his workshop, explaining his process and offering his insights into life. The video captures the magical feel of the place as it shows families zooming through the canopy on hand-built roller coasters.

Completed 40 years ago, the giant iron slide was the first ride Bruno completed.

This ride is reminiscent of the Zipper you would typically see at a carnival or state fair.

A roller coaster track disappears into the forest canopy.

The cart flies down from the overhead trees.

Long ropes swing across the clearing.

Hand cranks power this swing set.

There's even a brightly-coloured merry-go-round.

Guests can jump to their heart's content on this handmade trampoline.

This Tilt-a-Whirl-inspired ride looks like it belongs to another time.

Bruno is seen welding in his workshop.

This is Bruno, the man behind the Ai Pioppi magic.

You can watch the documentary below.

(video provider='vimeo' id='76694540' size='xlarge' align='center')

