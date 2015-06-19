These 20 paintings are the most creative of their time -- according to a computer

Edward Munch/Wikimedia Commons The Scream by Edvard Munch

Creativity and art are usually thought of as the domains of humans.

But computer scientists from Rutgers University has designed an algorithm that shows that computers may be just as skilled at critiquing artwork. By judging paintings based on their novelty and influence, the mathematical algorithm selected the most creative paintings and sculptures of each era.

The study, published in arxiv, found that more often than not, the computer chose what most art historians would also agree are groundbreaking works, like Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” and Pablo Picasso’s “The Young Ladies of Avignon.”

Scroll down to see which paintings made the cut, and why.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.