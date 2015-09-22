Ahmed Mohamed got a ton of insane tech gifts from Microsoft

Ahmed Mohamed, the 14-year-old from Texas who was arrested last week after showing off a homemade clock to some of his teachers at school, got a ton of support from the tech community.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed his solidarity with Mohamed, inviting the ninth-grader to come visit Facebook.

Microsoft went a bit further.

The company sent Mohamed a ton of gifts to the young engineer via Alia Salem, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations from the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter, including:

A Microsoft Surface Pro 3 ($US700-$US1,400 value)

A Cube 3D printer with cartridges and filaments ($US1,000+ value)

An Office 365 subscription ($US100 per year)

A Raspberry Pi 2 computer ($US35 value)

A Microsoft Band fitness tracker ($US180 value)

@aliarsalem @IStandWithAhmed Enjoy…we can’t wait to see what you create with it all!

— Microsoft (@Microsoft) September 19, 2015

The rest of the tech world showered Mohamed with gifts you can’t place a value on: Reddit and Twitter offered internships, Google said it would reserve him a spot at its weekend science fair, and MIT asked him to visit its campus. He also got some love on Twitter from President Barack Obama and presidential democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton, among others.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.