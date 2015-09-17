The 14-year-old arrested for bringing a clock to school got invites to visit Barack Obama and Mark Zuckerberg

Twitter Ahmed Mohamed is arrested for bringing a homemade clock to school.

Barack Obama and Mark Zuckerberg publicly defended Ahmed Mohamed, the 14-year-old Muslim student who was arrested after bringing a homemade clock to school.

The clock that prompted the school’s call to the police consisted of a circuit board and a power supply wired to a digital display inside a metal pencil case, according to the Dallas Morning News who first reported the freshman’s arrest.

The police decided not to press charges against the high school student who had been proud to show off his engineering achievement to his teachers.

#IStandWithAhmed has gone viral since the teen’s release from custody, and Obama even tweeted an invite to bring the clock to the White House.

Cool clock, Ahmed. Want to bring it to the White House? We should inspire more kids like you to like science. It’s what makes America great.

— President Obama (@POTUS) September 16, 2015

Zuckerberg also invited Mohamed to come by Facebook’s headquarters:

When he was arrested, Mohamed was wearing a NASA t-shirt, prompting many astronauts to reach out to the teen and encourage him to continue pursuing science.

Hi @IStandWithAhmed ! I’d love you to join us for our science show Generator in Toronto on 28 Oct. There’s a ticket waiting for you.

— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) September 16, 2015

Meanwhile, Mohamed’s family is adjusting to his overnight popularity following the harrowing arrest, according to the Dallas Morning News. His older sisters set up a Twitter account for Mohamed, and the family may have a couple places to visit if he decides to take Zuckerberg or Obama up on their offers.

Mohamed thanked his supporters — like most teens would — with a photo from Snapchat.

Thank you fellow supporters. We can ban together to stop this racial inequality and prevent this from happening again pic.twitter.com/fBlmckoafU

— Ahmed Mohamed (@IStandWithAhmed) September 16, 2015

