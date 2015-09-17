This is the clock that Texas officials thought was Ahmed Mohamed’s “hoax bomb.”

The 14-year-old was arrested, fingerprinted, and photographed for mugshots on Monday after police thought this home-made clock was a “hoax bomb,” according to the Dallas Morning News. The Irving Police Department provided Tech Insider with the photo above.

Politicians like President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, entrepreneurs like Mark Zuckerberg, and scientists have expressed support for Ahmed, who was suspended from school for three days.

The Irving Police Department has dropped the case, but many have criticised the school and police department, saying that racism and Islamophobia played a role in his arrest and suspension. A hashtag on social media — “#IStandWithAhmed” — is being used to collect outcry and support.

Assumptions and fear don’t keep us safe — they hold us back. Ahmed, stay curious and keep building. https://t.co/ywrlHUw3g1

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 16, 2015

Cool clock, Ahmed. Want to bring it to the White House? We should inspire more kids like you to like science. It’s what makes America great.

— President Obama (@POTUS) September 16, 2015

