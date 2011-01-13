Meet The Young Investment Banker Who Just Bought The Andy Warhol "Mao" For $302,500

Amed Khan, a young investment banker and art collector, bought his first Andy Warhol today for a whopping $302,500, over $250,000 more than its expected price.



To win it, Khan had to go above the $80,000 limit he originally set for himself. But hey, now he owns one of the coolest Warhol’s out there, the “Mao” print that was shot up by Dennis Hopper when the late actor took a gun to it in a paranoid fit. Some say he thought the print *was* Mao.

That kind of damage usually hurts the price of it, but obviously, this is damage with panache, or “history,” as Khan says.

Warhol agreed. Here’s the rest of the story, via the NYPost:

Hopper later showed off the bullet holes to Warhol, who drew circles around them, labelling the one over Mao’s right shoulder “warning shot” and the one at his left eyelid “bullet hole.” Warhol then declared him a collaborator on the piece.

Khan told ARTINFO:

“It’s a remarkable piece of history.”

“I won it and that’s all you need to say.”

Khan is the president of Paradigm Global Group, a private investment firm, and he has a bunch of other accomplishments listed on his profile at the University of Wisconsin Department of Political Science, where he’s now on the board.

He serves as senior advisor to the Clinton-Giustra Sustainable Growth Initiative.

He was the Special Assistant to the Director of the U.S. Peace Corps

He was the COO and Director of Administration for the 1997 Presidential Inaugural Committee

He managed planning for the Democratic National Convention and Presidential Debates as Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the Clinton/Gore ’96 campaign

He worked for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Tanzania where he was Chief Administrator/Logistician for Rwandan and Burundian refugee camps

Most impressively, he’s done all this and he graduated undergrad in 1991, which puts him in his early 40s. And he’s pretty modest. Apparently he was dressed “casually” and when Khan, who says he usually collects antiquities, was asked why he liked the infamous Warhol portrait of “Mao,” he told ARTINFO, “I like Warhol and Hopper. Who doesn’t?”

It’s true; Dennis Hopper’s bullet holes added stunning value to the print. It was only expected to go for $50,000 at yesterday’s Christies auction. Khan bought it for $302,500.

