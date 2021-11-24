‘We conquered that lynch mob’: Ahmaud Arbery’s parents praise guilty verdict in murder trial

Tears streak down the cheek of Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, after a Georgia jury convicted three men of murder in her son’s killing. AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool

The parents of Ahmaud Arbery praised the guilty verdict in the murder trial of the three men responsible for killing their son.

“We conquered that lynch mob. We got that lynch mob,” said Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, added, “It’s been a hard fight, but God is good.”

The parents of Ahmaud Arbery — a Black man who was chased down and fatally shot last year in Georgia — expressed their thanks to both God and supporters on Wednesday moments after a jury convicted three white men of murder in the death of their son.

“God put us all together to make this happen,” Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, said outside the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick amid a sea of supporters moments after the verdict in the case was delivered.

“We conquered that lynch mob. We got that lynch mob,” the dad said, adding, “Today is a good day.”

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said, “I just want to say thank you guys, thank you each and every one of you who fought this fight with us.”

“It’s been a long fight. It’s been a hard fight, but God is good,” Cooper-Jones said.

Arbery’s mother explained that she “never” thought she would see those responsible for her 25-year-old son’s murder brought to justice.

“To tell you the truth I never saw this day back in 2020,” she said. “I never thought this day would come, but God is good and I just want to tell everybody thank you, thank you for those who marched, those who prayed.”

Her son, she said, “will now rest in peace.”

Jurors found Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 65, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, guilty of murder in February 23, 2020 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.