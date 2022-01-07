Three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Associated Press

A judge sentenced the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia courtroom on Friday.

A jury previously found Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William Bryan guilty of murder.

The three men said they were trying to put Arbery under citizen’s arrest when they shot him in February 2020.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan, who are all white, were each found guilty of murder in November for the shooting death of Arbery, a Black man.

Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced the McMichaels to life in prison without parole, while he sentenced Bryan to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael had trailed Arbery in a pickup truck as he jogged through their neighborhood on February 23, 2020, saying they believed he was responsible for a recent surge in burglaries in the area. Travis McMichael eventually confronted Arbery in the street and shot him at point-blank range with a shotgun.

Bryan followed behind the McMichaels’ in a different vehicle, and filmed the chase and the shooting with his cellphone.

The three men faced nine individual charges for the killing, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment. A jury found Travis McMichael guilty on all counts, while his father was convicted on all counts except malice murder. Bryan was acquitted of one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and one count of aggravated assault.

Travis and Gregory McMichael claimed that they were trying to place Arbery under citizen’s arrest when they confronted him. They said they acted in self-defense during the shooting.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, told Reuters after the three men were convicted.

The three men’s attorneys have said they plan to appeal their convictions. All three men also still face a federal hate crimes trial.

The original prosecutor of the case, former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, still faces a trial for violation of oath and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors allege that Johnson used her position to delay arrests of Bryan and the McMichaels.