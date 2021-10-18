Jury selection in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder trial starts today. Here’s what to expect.

Ahmaud Arbery. Marcus Arbery/Handout via REUTERS

Jury selection in the trial of the three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery starts on Monday.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed in his Georgia neighborhood in February 2020. Prosecutors say he was unarmed and jogging when he was shot. The incident was partly recorded on video.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and another man, William “Roddie” Bryan, have been charged with malice murder and felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Both of the murder charges could result in a life in prison, USA Today reported.

Jury selection is due to begin on Monday, and the judge thinks that process could take at least two weeks, The Guardian reported.

The three men pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes this May. They were also indicted by a Georgia grand jury on malice and felony murder charges last year.

Arbery’s death sparked a wave of anti-racism protests.