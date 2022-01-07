Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asks court to impose maximum sentence on his killers: ‘They chose to target my son because they didn’t want him in their community’

Tears streak down the cheek of Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, after a Georgia jury convicted three men of murder in her son’s killing. AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asked a judge to impose the maximum sentence for the three men convicted of killing her son.

Greg McMichael, his son Travis, and William Bryan were all convicted of murder in November for the shooting death of Arbery.

Arbery’s mother told the court she thinks the three men have “no remorse.”

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother asked a Georgia court to impose a maximum sentence to the killers of her 25-year-old son, who was fatally shot while jogging in February 2020.

“Please give all three defendants who are responsible for the death of my son the maximum punishment in this court, which I do believe behind bars without the possible chance for parole,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said on Friday at the sentencing of the three men who shot dead her son.

Arbery was jogging through the Georgia neighborhood of Satilla Shores on February 23, 2020, when he was confronted and fatally shot by Travis McMichael.

Travis McMichael, his father, Greg, and their neighbor, William Bryan, were found guilty in late November of murdering Arbery in February 2020.

Cooper-Jones started her impact statement by speaking “directly” to her son. She told the court that she “promised” Ahmaud that “someday somehow I would get you justice” on the day she laid him to rest

Cooper-Jones told the court she thinks the three defendants have “no remorse” for their actions and that they “chose to lie” about their reasons for attacking Arbery.

“This wasn’t a case of mistaken identity or mistaken fact, they chose to target my son because they didn’t want him in their community,” Cooper-Jones said at Glynn County Courthouse in Brunwick, Georgia.

According to Cooper-Jones, the three men “treated my sone differently” because they didn’t want them in their community “and “when they couldn’t sufficiently scare him or intimidate him, they killed him.”

Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, and Cooper-Jones said they wanted people to know “who” Ahmaud was. Cooper-Jones said Ahmaud loved his family members, had a “smile so bright he would light up a room,” and was “messy,” sometimes refusing to wear socks.

“I wish he would have cut and cleaned his toenails before he went out for that jock that day,” Cooper-Jones said in court. “I guess he would have if he knew he would be murdered.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.