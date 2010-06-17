Ahmadinejad To The West: "Sit At The Negotiating Table Like A Polite Child"

Gregory White
ahmadinejadap102008

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has responded to new UN sanctions against Iran by targeting the west, according to Haaretz.

He has called on God to “punish” the west a bit and make them, “sit at the negotiating table like a polite child.”

The Iranian President also called the U.S. a “undemocratic and bullying government.”

Ahmadinejad has said that the sanctions against his country are merely “annoying flies.”

Now see the oil leaders that have the U.S. on its knees >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.