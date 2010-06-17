Ahmadinejad To The West: "Sit At The Negotiating Table Like A Polite Child"

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has responded to new UN sanctions against Iran by targeting the west, according to Haaretz.



He has called on God to “punish” the west a bit and make them, “sit at the negotiating table like a polite child.”

The Iranian President also called the U.S. a “undemocratic and bullying government.”

Ahmadinejad has said that the sanctions against his country are merely “annoying flies.”

