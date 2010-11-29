Hilariously, Ahmadinejad Says Wikileaks Are Fake And That They're Part Of US "Psychological War"

The most interesting news to come out of the latest Wikileaks dump regard Iran, and the fact that almost everyone in the Middle East views the country with the same suspicious and fears as the US and Israel do.



This may not be that surprising to some seasoned Middle East observers, but it’s not the conventional wisdom, and it does make Ahmadinejad appear to his own countrymen as being particularly isolated, which is why he’s blasting the latest Wikileaks.

Bear in mind that recent reports suggest an ouster attempt in the Iranian parliament.

According to Reuters his response is that the Wikileaks aren’t real, but rather part of a “psychological war” waged by the US. And he says there will be no affect on Iran’s relations with other MidEast countries.

