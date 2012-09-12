Iranian President Ahmadinejad Blames Enemies For Destroying Iran's Rain Clouds

Photo: AP Photo/Franklin Reyes

On Monday, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad accused enemy countries of destroying rain clouds before they reach his drought stricken nation, reports CNBC.With little to no rain in parts of the Islamic Republic, Ahmadinejad placed the blame on his enemies, dismissing any effect by climate change or the fact that Iran is already one of the driest countries in the world.



“The enemy destroys the clouds that are headed towards our country and this is a war Iran will win,” said Ahmadinejad.

Iranian officials have made these type of pronouncements before, too.

Iranian Iranian Vice President and Head of Cultural Heritage and Tourism organisation Hassan Mousavi accused the West of similar acts in July and in May of last year, Ahmadinejad claimed Europe was using technology to drain rain clouds of their precipitation before they reached Iran, reports the Telegraph.

That announcement, given at the opening ceremony for a new dam, was ironic. Moments after the speech, it began to rain.

